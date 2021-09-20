BlackRock Inc. Sells 599,559 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,467,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.81% of ServiceNow worth $8,500,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $647.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $446.20 and a one year high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 775.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

