BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,725,845 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,911,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,725,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.68% of NIKE worth $13,890,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.82. 187,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,260. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

