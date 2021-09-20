BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $15,940,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The firm has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

