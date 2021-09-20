BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,281,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $8,640,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 133,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

