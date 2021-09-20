BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

