Bithao (BHAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,049.00

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $23,049.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

