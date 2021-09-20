BitDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.21 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $377.50 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00173502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.14 or 0.06991100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,811.48 or 1.00488969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00829273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

