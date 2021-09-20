Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $16,058.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00422028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

