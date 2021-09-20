Bitcoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $6.28 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and approximately $6.28 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $540.57 or 0.01245690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00513101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00322263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000974 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,851,144 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

