Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $6.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 269,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

