BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

