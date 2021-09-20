BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $301,901.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10.

BLFS stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 791.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

