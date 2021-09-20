Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Biogen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Biogen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $300.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.21. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

