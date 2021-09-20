Bill.com’s (BILL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $294.20 on Monday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $60,857,211. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

