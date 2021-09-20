BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

