Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.