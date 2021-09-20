Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BELFA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.99. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

