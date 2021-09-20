Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $346,219.44 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $346,219.44 and $4,098.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

