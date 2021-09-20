Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 89,705.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 42,644 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

