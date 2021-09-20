BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $114.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

