Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) Insider Michael Capocchi Buys 160,202 Shares

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) insider Michael Capocchi acquired 160,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$39,249.49 ($28,035.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Beam Communications

Beam Communications Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of satellite communication terminals, docking units, and handheld phone accessories. It also offers push-to-talk products, modems, antennas, and cables; gateways and cellular antennas; and data airtime services.

