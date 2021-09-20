Beam 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.61 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,151,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

