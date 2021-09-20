BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BCE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 956,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.