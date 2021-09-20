BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
BCE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 956,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.