Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.91. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

