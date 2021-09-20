Baxter Bros Inc. Has $9.59 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

