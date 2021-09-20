Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,660 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

TPI Composites stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. 6,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.