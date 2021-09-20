Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 11,737 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

CSX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 394,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

