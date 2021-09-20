BASIC Price Tops $0.0151 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $85.60 million and $45.39 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 95% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00128274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047863 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

