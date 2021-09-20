Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $73.81. 132,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $557.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.