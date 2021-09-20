Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Critical Review

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential downside of 20.93%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.55 -$229.09 million N/A N/A Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.50 $888.88 million $1.95 9.79

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.