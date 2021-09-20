Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 11%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 3,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock worth $9,667,421. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

