Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

