Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,139 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $352.87 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.48 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,516 shares of company stock valued at $57,608,795. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

