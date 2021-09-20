Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,139 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $396.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.55 and its 200 day moving average is $340.78. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.