Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.09 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,669 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $938,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,758 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.