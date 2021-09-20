Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,600 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of SPG opened at $131.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

