Bank of The West Purchases 96 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of The West lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,925,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $16.09 on Monday, hitting $1,892.93. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,838.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,578.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

