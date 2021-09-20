Bank of The West Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.7% during the first quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,970,000 after acquiring an additional 255,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $164.62. 132,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,730. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

