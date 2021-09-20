Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.95.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $596.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,731. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $609.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

