Bank of The West Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $334.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.03 and its 200-day moving average is $316.56.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

