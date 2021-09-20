Bank of The West Acquires 465 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.