Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

