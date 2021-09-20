Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.