Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

