Banano Market Cap Hits $13.25 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $278,731.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00070321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00175226 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,063,996 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.