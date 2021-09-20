Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.0 days.
Bâloise stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $157.75 and a 52 week high of $157.75.
About Bâloise
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.