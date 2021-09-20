B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

