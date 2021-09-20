B. Riley Boosts Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $55.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

CSV stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

