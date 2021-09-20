Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Azul from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.03.

Shares of AZUL opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Azul by 223.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 98,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

