Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYA. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

AYA stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$935.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

