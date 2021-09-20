AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $95,737.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044322 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

